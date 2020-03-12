Four charged after armed robbery in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford police arrest four people after they returned to the scene of the crime.

20-year-olds Stadarious Wiggins and Cameron Hill were both charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Investigators said the victim was hit with a handgun and had his wallet taken.

The victim was able to identify the suspects and took police to where the alleged hold-up happened.

While at the scene, Wiggins and Hill, along with 20-year-old Jonathon Bishop and 25-year-old Samuel McGee all drove up in the same vehicle.

The four men were arrested.

Bishop and McGee are both charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

McGee is also charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at 75 thousand dollars.

The other men have $60,000.