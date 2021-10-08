Four charged with burglary after homeowner catches one suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three juveniles and one adult were arrested on burglary charges after a homeowner caught one of suspects and held him until police got there.

It happened Thursday morning around 9:30 at a home on Beech Street in Columbus.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the homeowner caught one of the juveniles outside the home and held him with force until police arrived.

Officers were then able to find the other three suspects and recover the stolen property.

All four suspects were arrested and charged with home burglary.