4-County Electric pumps thousands back into its service area

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four-County Electric Power Association gave back to the communities it serves.

Monday morning, the company awarded over $43,000 in grants to 10 area organizations.

Groups were from Lowndes, Clay, Oktibbeha, Choctaw and Webster Counties.

The Homestead Education Center is one of the ten that received a grant.

The $3,100 award will benefit the center and its partner organization, the King Community Center.

“What’s great about that is that we use that from the Homestead Center to help out the King Center and it pays for all kind of testing, like WorkKeys, which enables people to make more money per hour, to get their GED test done, to take the ACT, so it helps people further their lives,” said Homestead Education Center Director Alison Buehler.

Since 2015, the 4-County Foundation has awarded more than $900,000 to organizations across its service area.