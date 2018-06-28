Four dead in shooting at Maryland newspaper

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Four people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a local newspaper building in Maryland, a senior federal law enforcement source tells CBS News. One suspect is in custody.

The shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper prompted a massive police response, with employees evacuated from the building with hands raised above their heads. The Gazette is a local newspaper owned by The Baltimore Sun.

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, tweeted that he was in the building when the shooting happened. Davis said via Twitter the gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and “our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected.” Officials said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.

