MONROE COUNTY (WCBI) 3 Smithville residents and a West Point man are all facing felony drug charges in Monroe County.

The quartet was arrested Tuesday on possession of a controlled substance charges The four are 34 year old Morgan Cox

29 year old Justin Z. Massey and 54 year old Shelly Renay Massey all of Smithville along with 33 year old Phillip Stewart of West Point