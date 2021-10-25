Four men are in jail after a shooting in Oxford on a variety of drug and assault charges

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A reported shooting in Oxford lands 4 men in jail on a variety of drug and assault charges.

Just after 11:30 Friday night, Oxford Police began getting reports of gunshots along Shadow Creek Drive in The Greens apartment complex.

While responding to the area, police stopped a car from leaving the area. They began questioning the men in the car and called in additional officers to search the vehicle.

An investigation by police and the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit determined that the men had been at a residence on Shadow Creek prior to the shooting.

As a result of the investigation, Keontae Brannon of Taylor and Ai’Rian Stokes of Oxford was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Daezhaun Johnson of Memphis was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell. And Kamron Anderson was charged with Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell.

Bond has been set for all 4 men. But Brannon was already out on bond for a felony – his bond has been revoked.