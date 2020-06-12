Four Mississippi State Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Four Mississippi State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 as teams return to campus to try and keep the 2020 season as scheduled.

247Sports’ Paul Jones was the first to report.

In the report, all four players to test positive were asymptomatic, and have been placed on self-quaratine for the next fourteen days.

Mississippi State joins a list of SEC universities such as Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Arkansas to announce positive tests for COVID-19.