Four Mississippi State Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Four Mississippi State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 as teams return to campus to try and keep the 2020 season as scheduled.
247Sports’ Paul Jones was the first to report.
- Advertisement -
In the report, all four players to test positive were asymptomatic, and have been placed on self-quaratine for the next fourteen days.
Mississippi State joins a list of SEC universities such as Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Arkansas to announce positive tests for COVID-19.