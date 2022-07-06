Four people are arrested in a Lowndes County drug bust

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four people are arrested in a Lowndes County drug bust.

Lowndes County Narcotics Agents seized methamphetamine and guns inside three mobile homes on South Pickensville Road late Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says agents have been working undercover for several weeks before making the bust.

Rebecca Bumgardner and Christopher Stokes are both charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and one count of sale of meth.

Deonna and Richard Gattis are both charged with two counts of sale of meth and two counts of child endangerment.

Hawkins says the living conditions inside the homes were horrible and were no place for four-year-old and three-year-old children.

“When parents are addicted to drugs and they’re selling drugs from their home, all they care about is chasing that high. All they care about is getting the drugs on the street. They’re not taking care of their kids. They’re not getting the nourishment or the care that they need from their parents. So, when we have an operation like this and we’re able to go in and rescue kids that are living in these endangered environments,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Deonna Gattis is also facing a conspiracy to commit a crime charge.