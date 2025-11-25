Four people arrested on drug charges in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been busy going after accused drug offenders.

Four people have been arrested in the past five days on a variety of drug charges.

David Thomas, who already had a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and Sale of Meth, was arrested on November 18 on an additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Travis Fulgham, who also had a warrant for Possession of Meth, can now add Possession of a Controlled Substance to the charges he faces.

Thomas’ bond was set at just over $21,000. Fulgham’s was set at $35,000.

