Four people charged after a brawl in Choctaw Correctional Facility

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four people added a new charge to their jail log after a brawl in the Winston Choctaw Regional Correctional Facility.

Jesse McKinley, Justin Hughes, Jalavian Hunt, and Kelvin Welch Jr were all denied bond and are all charged with aggravated assault.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins said the four beat up another inmate on Saturday, August 9.

The victim had a broken nose and a concussion.

McKinley was originally charged with possession of a stolen firearm and five counts of aggravated assault.

Hughes was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Hunt was charged with depraved heart murder and shooting into a dwelling.

Welch was first booked on a burglary charge.

All of those cases have been bound over to the grand jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.