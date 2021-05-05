Four people dead after a plane crashed into a Hattiesburg home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI) – The four people killed after a plane crashed into a Hattiesburg home are identified.

The crash happened about 11:20 last night in a neighborhood just a few miles from the Hattiesburg Municipal Airport.

Our state-wide news partner WDAM is reporting Gerry Standley of Hattiesburg died in the incident.

The other three victims are from Witchita Falls, Texas, including two-year-old Harper Provenza.

67-year-old Louis Provenza and 23-year-old Anna Calhoun also died in the crash.

Investigators have not said whether Standley was on board the plane or in the home where the plane crashed.

The FAA is investigating.