Four people injured in Columbus weekend shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police need your help finding the suspects responsible for injuring four people in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of 7th Street South around 4:40 p.m. Saturday for an alleged shooting.

Chief Fred Shelton said one of the victims has been treated and released from the hospital.

The other three victims were transported by helicopter to other facilities.

Shelton said his department has several leads but they still need the public’s help.

He said the victims were all in the same vehicle when they were shot, and he believes the victims knew the suspect or suspects.

Officers believe the incident started with a fight on the 900 block of 7th Street South and then moved to the 1200 block.

This is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151 or submit a tip anonymously by using the P3 Tips App.