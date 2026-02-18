Four Pickens County Teachers arrested; District issues statement

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- The Pickens County School District released a statement following the recent arrests of employees.

The district posted the statement to their social media late Tuesday Night.

The school says they are cooperating with authorities, and because this is an active investigation, they cannot comment on specific details at this time.

It goes on to say, “The Safety, well-being, and education of our students remain our highest priorities. When concerns arise, we act promptly and in accordance with district policy and state law. Appropriate personnel actions have been taken to ensure continued sustainability within our schools.”

The District says they are committed to transparency within the bounds of the law and that the actions of those individuals do not reflect those of all employees.

More arrests and charges are possible.

If you have any information or suspect any form of child abuse, contact Aliceville Police or the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Here is the official statement released to the Pickens County School District’s social media.

