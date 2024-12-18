Four teenagers charged with murder in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four teenagers were charged with murder in connection with a Monroe County shooting.

The two adults in the case have been identified.

18-year-old Cameron Walker and 19-year-old Demarcus Randle.

The other two suspects are 15 and 17. Their names are not being released at this time.

Investigators say all of the suspects are from West Point.

36-year-old Myron Rowe was shot on December 1, at his house on Wilson Hill Loop, near Prairie.

Investigators say Walker is the suspected shooter.

He’s accused of shooting Rowe. A second person inside the home heard the gunshots and returned fire.

It’s believed Walker dropped his gun after he was shot.

Law enforcement arrested Walker after he was released from a West Point hospital on December 9th.

West Point police arrested the other suspects.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said if you are present at a crime scene and do not report it, you can be charged with the crime.

Walker’s bond was set at $250,000.

