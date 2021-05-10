Fourth arrest has been made in murder of James Ryan Taylor

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A fourth arrest is made in a Lowndes County homicide investigation.

36-year-old Javaris Johnson is charged with murder, along with drug and weapons charges.

He remains in jail.

Last week, we told you about the arrest of Joseph Purcell.

Alan Farley and Deborah Johnston were also arrested last week.

Purcell, Farley, and now Johnson are charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of James Ryan Taylor.

Johnston is charged with accessory after the fact.

Taylor has been missing nearly ten months.

The 39-year-old was last seen leaving his mother’s Plymouth Road home on July 14, 2020.

Investigators have not found Taylor’s remains.

They have also not said how the four people arrested are connected to Taylor.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the investigation is ongoing and would not speculate whether more arrests would be made.