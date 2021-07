TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Heartbreaking news as Tupelo reports the fourth homicide in 24 hours.

This makes it the deadliest weekend on record for the city.

Three people are dead after shots are fired at a house party on Maynard and Meadow-view Rd.

Investigators tell WCBI two men and one woman died from gunshot wounds when multiple shots rang out in the street.

Police are searching for a gunman.

This incident remains under investigation.