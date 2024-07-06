Fourth of July events bring people together this weekend

This 4th of July weekend brings events and reunions to the Golden Triangle Region. The 19th annual Southside Blues Festival is kicking off in Columbus.

Ward 1 Councilwoman Ethel Stewart says the festival gives a place for people to reunite.

“The families here in Columbus they always gravitate back home for the 4th of July and this is an event that coming home anyway to see their family, they can add the southside blues festival to enhance what they are doing,” Stewart said.

Event co-creator and committee coordinator Jeff Smith says the music-packed event was created to give families something to do while back together for the holiday weekend.

“Former councilman Gene Taylor and I both grew up here. Holidays were always without anything special to do, family members driving home from out of state, family reunions, class reunions, gatherings, nothing to do,” Smith said. “So we decided that we would work together and create something nice something that we could promote Columbus.”

The Oktibbeha County Training School reunion, which also raises money for scholarships, is also happening this weekend in Starkville.

President Charles Ware says the reunion was planned around the fourth while people are back in Starkville.

“This thing started in 1968 and the idea then was a lot of people come home for the 4th of July so let’s have an event around the 4th of July and take advantage of those people being in town,” Ware said.

Overall, these events serve to bring the community together.

“The point here is hey let’s get together, let’s talk. We only do it every two years but it’s a chance for people just to sit down in a social environment and to enjoy each other,” Ware said.

The Hunt High School First Historic Reunion is also scheduled for Saturday.

