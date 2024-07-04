Fourth of July fireworks shows – North Mississippi, West Alabama

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – You can see fireworks displays all over north Mississippi and west Alabama this evening and even this weekend.

Starkville is hosting a celebration at Cornerstone Park starting at 4 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. Visit the Starkville Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page for more information.

The West Point Country Club is sponsoring a fireworks show, that should be visible from the south side of the clubhouse. The afternoon scramble starts at 1 p.m. Mookie Wilson begins playing at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin when it gets dark outside. Visit the West Point Country Club Facebook page for more information.

The Taste of Aberdeen family reunion is going on at Aberdeen High School. The cornhole and spades tournament starts at 4 p.m. and live music by DJ Love Bone and several other artists is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks starts at 9:45 p.m. Visit the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Facebook page for more information.

Smithville Sparks in the Park is being held at Memorial Park from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visit the Smithville Events Committee Facebook page for more information.

Fourth of July celebrations including fireworks are also scheduled this evening for downtown Pontotoc (all-day event ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.), Sherman Park (Saturday, July 6 starting at 4 p.m. and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.), and Saltillo City Park (starting at 3 p.m. and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.)

You can still make it to Ballard Park in Tupelo (starting at 5 p.m., ending with fireworks at 9 p.m.) and there is a retro rock show in Millport, Alabama starting at 6 p.m. that will have a fireworks finale.

If you know of an official Fourth of July celebration that is not mentioned above, leave a comment on this article’s Facebook post.

