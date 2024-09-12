Francine continues to bring us heavy rainfall

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Continuing to track Francine through the rest of our Thursday night with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds still impacting portions of NE Mississippi and Western Alabama tonight. Another rainy day ahead for our Friday with some of the outer bands of Francine bringing us more scattered showers and storms. Looking ahead towards your weekend, we still keep that rain chance with some more isolated showers across the area.

TONIGHT – As Tropical Depression Francine continues to track northward, we’ll continue to see a few more showers through the overnight hours with some being locally intense. Gusty winds continuing through the rest of your Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Winds will be gusting out of the South at a sustained 10-20mph and gusts of up to 30mph, so we still remain under a Wind Advisory until 1 AM (Friday morning). Overnight low temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW – We have another rainy day ahead with highs expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s! Starting off into the early predawn hours of our Friday morning, we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms pushing Northeastward. Expect heavy rainfall and some more gusty winds as you are getting ready for your early morning commute as that is when the strongest of the storms is expected to push through. We’ll continue to see a few more scattered showers on and off throughout your Friday afternoon and into the evening, so be sure to have your rain gear if you are going out to any Friday night football games.

THIS WEEKEND – We still have some isolated rain chances for our weekend, but luckily not a complete washout! Expect highs to be into the low 80s with some peaks of sun!