FRC partners with Access Family Health for mobile COVID-19 testing

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Free drive-through testing for COVID-19 attracted more than 100 people at the Family Resource Center in Tupelo.

FRC partnered with Access Family Health Services to offer free tests throughout the day.

Crowds were lined up when the testing began and by 2 p.m., more than 100 people had received the free test.

Those who have symptoms of COVID-19 need to quarantine until they get results.

“They do if they are posing symptoms they do need to quarantine, tests are normally back in one to seven days and our nurses will call and give them their results,” said Denise Chism, of Access Family Health Services.

People were asked to pre-register for the tests, but that was not necessary to get the free tests today.