FRC receives donations from Walmart to help families this Christmas

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas will be brighter for many people thanks to an unexpected donation from retail giant Walmart, and the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi.

Late last week, the Family Resource Center got a call from Walmart.

“Was able to donate all the summer apparel, clothing for children and adults,” said FRC Program Director Shelia Davis.

Staff members helped bring the clothing back to FRC offices, about seven truckloads in all. Word went out about the unexpected donation of clothes, and needy families were encouraged to apply for assistance.

“I knew it was going to be a large number, but I didn’t know it would take about two hours to fill up, and in two hours we had about 270 participants needing help at Christmas,” said Davis.

Since then, it has been all hands on deck at FRC offices. Employees and volunteers have been putting clothes into bags for each family. Davis said there have also been donations of food and toys and it will all help many people during the Christmas season.

“What it means to us as a social services agency is giving back to the community, what’s given to us we want to give back in a timely manner, it’s been hard on a lot of families this year for Christmas as well as the whole year,” she said.

Helen Boerner heard about the need for volunteers and has been helping sort, pack, and do whatever else needs to be done.

“Tupelo is just a great place to live and whenever there is a need, the community comes together and always helps out in the need, so when FRC got this load of clothing, they are the best to give it out, they can all pull together, get the word out, people send in their sizes, and they’re ready to go when the people show up,” Boerner said.

The clothes, food, and toys are being distributed to families over the next two days. FRC staffers said it has been a lot of work organizing this unexpected donation, but it is worth it all to share the true spirit of Christmas with those in need.

The Family Resource Center helps people throughout the Northeast Mississippi area with a variety of services, online classes, and children’s advocacy programs.

