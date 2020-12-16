Fred Bell retires from Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers Board

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For nearly 30 years, Fred Bell has been fighting crime – his way.

Today as he retired from the Golden Triangle Crime stoppers Board, local law enforcers talked about how much he has mean to their community – and to the local area.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says Bell helped launch Crimestoppers and has worked tirelessly to raise money for the program. Crimestoppers is a successful tool used by investigators to identify and prosecute criminals.

Bell has long believed Crimestopper tips in exchange for reward money can help fight crime. And he has committed himself to education and funding for the effort.

“But he’s dedicated to everything he does. I know even in the community over there, the work that he does, the volunteer work. But in particular Crimestoppers,” said Sheriff Scott. “That was his heart. That was his baby. He made sure that this thing stayed sound as it is today and again without him, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Bell has been honored over the years for his civic service including the Mississippi Crime Stoppers Lifetime Service Award.