Fred’s hit with another wave of closings

MEMPHIS, TN (WCBI) – A one time fixture across the Southeast moves one step closer to extinction.

- Advertisement -

Fred’s Discount Stores Friday announced an additional 129 stores will start liquidating today. The list includes several in the North Missisisppi and West Alabama regions. This latest round will leave Fred’s with just 80 stores. The chain had more than 550 locations in February 2019.

Area store closings are below

ALABAMA

Guin: 7250 Us-43

Haleyville: 916 21st St.

Red Bay: 525 4th Ave. NE

Vernon: 9574 Hwy-18

MISSISSIPPI

Baldwyn: 441 N Fourth St.

Bruce: 403 W. Calhoun St.

Eupora: 300 Sr-9

Fulton: 1409 Adams St.

Greenwood: 2616 Hwy 82 E.

Iuka: 615 Hwy 25 South

Louisvillle: 502 South Church

New Albany: 126 W. Main St.

Saltillo: 111 Willow Brook Dr.

Water Valley: 409 Duncan St.

Winona: 603 Middleton Rd