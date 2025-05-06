Free Clinic helps the Columbus community with healthcare access

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An area clinic is working to help people who sometimes fall through the cracks when it comes to healthcare access.

The Free Samaritan Health Clinic has been providing healthcare to people who may not otherwise be able to afford it since 2001.

Six doctors and four to five nurses regularly volunteer their services at the clinic on College Street in Columbus.

Dr. William Rosenblatt, the president of the clinic’s board of directors, gave Columbus business and community leaders an update on the facility’s condition today.

Patient numbers dropped off during and right after the pandemic, but this year there has been a steady uptick in new patients.

It’s a sort of mixed blessing.

“On the one hand, I want to live in a world where every charitable care clinic can close its doors for good, right? Because America has taken care of the problem. But, I may not live to see that day, and so charitable care clinics are here to provide that safety net for people who have fallen on hard times, who have insurance but may not be able to afford their deductible, or who have lost their jobs or lost their insurance, and just need somewhere to go to maintain their chronic disease care,” said William.

The Good Samaritan Free Clinic serves Lowndes and surrounding counties. For more information on their services, you can go to good Samaritan Medical Clinic dot com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.