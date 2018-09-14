Free Clinic Meets Needs Of Locals With No Medical Insurance

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – What began as a desire to help those who couldn’t afford basic health care has turned into a free clinic that serves thousands of people every year.

Every six months , Linda Simmons comes to the Antonne Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic.

- Advertisement -

Taking care of her husband and brother is a full time job for Linda, who has no insurance. That’s where the free clinic steps in, meeting a huge need.

“It would be difficult, because we only make so much money,” Simmons said.

Two thousand people used the clinic last year. Most of the patients have chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. An on site pharmacy fills prescriptions for free.

The free clinic began nearly 26 years ago, in a donated building, by the late Dr. Antone Tannehill. Each year, an annual fundraiser roasts a community leader. This year’s honoree is Scott Reed.

“This is the only event where they try and take people who hopefully have some sort of decent public reputation of some sort and really try and break that down as much as they possibly can, it’s the only event that makes fun of people all night long,” Reed said.

Scott Reed would like to see the fundraiser take in $150,000. That comes out to about half of the annual budget for the free clinic.

“Last year we were able to provide about four point three million dollars of free services on a three hundred and seventeen thousand dollar budget. If you walk around our clinic, you will see that most of the things have been donated,” said Clinic Director Cindy Sparks.

More than 300 doctors see patients without sending them a bill. Doctor Barney Guyton has been involved with the free clinic since day one.

“It’s great for us as physicians to give back to people who just simply cannot afford medical care,” Dr. Guyton said.

The Good Samaritan Free Clinic sees patients Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Wednesday morning.

For more information about the fundraiser and roast call 662 844 3733.