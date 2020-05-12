Free COVID-19 testing comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Cars lined up at the Louisville Coliseum Tuesday afternoon for free COVID-19 testing.

This was an opportunity for people who may have had contact with a COVID positive person or people who have symptoms and cannot afford to pay for testing.

Those who were tested Tuesday were pre-screened and did not have to leave their vehicles. National Guardsmen helped with testing.

“If they do have an appointment, they’ll go through the testing site and then be tested and do the COVID-19 swabbing. And then they’ll leave and the Mississippi Department of Health will contact them with their results. If they don’t have an appointment, we give them a sheet. They can either stay on site here to sign up and get an appointment,” said Maj. Jason Odom, with the Mississippi National Guard.

For information on future testing, you can visit the Mississippi State Department of Health website.