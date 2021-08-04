Free cuts will have kids crisp and ready for school

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- If you put the word free in front of anything it typically catches people’s attention; especially if it’s for something people need, like haircuts. All it takes is a clean-cut to get a lot of guys rolling, and Kustom Barber College in West Point wanted to get the kid’s school year started off right. Whether it’s kindergarten students or high school seniors. A free good looking haircut is sure to put a smile on every face.

“My mom would take the time out of her day to like give me a haircut and like getting it free it’s really helping everybody out and all that,” said incoming high school freshman Darius Jones.

Kustom Barber College allowed surrounding school students to come in and get a free chop from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Students came in ready for a fresh haircut to start off the school year, but the barber school offered more than just haircuts though.

“Pretty much the basic things you need to start school that we have available for the kids and we also have snacks for them as well so once they did and heading out the door they can get them some chips something to drink and it’s just showing our appreciation to the kids and encouraging them to have a good year,” said barber school instructor Soleeta Mortin.

Mortin, the owner, and each of the barber students knew that the pandemic altered a lot of things so they used their platform to give back in a way that kids and parents would appreciate.

“Things might be tight for certain people you know we just want to be able to be a servant and a giver at this time and I think it was really helpful to be able to do that for these kids,” said Mortin.

“Not only is COVID putting people in a bind you know with their time but also financially you know a lot of people have lost their jobs a lot of people are struggling financially so I’m sure the parents are definitely appreciating the fact that we’re doing this for free,” said student barber Shawn Collins.

The barber school students are not paid for their services and encourage that if families like their children’s haircuts to leave a small tip.