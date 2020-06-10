Free masks giveaway planned for Starkville

By
Sydney Franklin
-
0

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Heads up Starkville. If you’re still in need of a mask — this Saturday you can get one for free.

Masks will be given out at the six locations:

  • Maben Fire Department
    • 685 2nd Ave
  • Sturgis Fire Department
    • 137 Montgomery St
  • East Oktibbeha Fire Department
    • 1669 Old Hwy 82 E
  • Central Fire Department
    • 11059 MS-12
  • Oktibbeha County Community Safe Room
    • 985 Lynn Lane
  • Starkville Community Market
    • Fire Station Park: 503 East Lampkin St
- Advertisement -

The giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Saturday.

The masks will be pickup only.

Non-medical grade, K-95 and washable masks will be available.

Oktibbeha County has received over 43,000 masks to give away from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Department of Health.

Report a Typo
SHARE