Free masks giveaway planned for Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Heads up Starkville. If you’re still in need of a mask — this Saturday you can get one for free.
Masks will be given out at the six locations:
- Maben Fire Department
- 685 2nd Ave
- Sturgis Fire Department
- 137 Montgomery St
- East Oktibbeha Fire Department
- 1669 Old Hwy 82 E
- Central Fire Department
- 11059 MS-12
- Oktibbeha County Community Safe Room
- 985 Lynn Lane
- Starkville Community Market
- Fire Station Park: 503 East Lampkin St
The giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Saturday.
The masks will be pickup only.
Non-medical grade, K-95 and washable masks will be available.
Oktibbeha County has received over 43,000 masks to give away from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Department of Health.