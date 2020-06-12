Free masks giveaways planned for Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Free masks will be available for Lowndes County residents on Saturday.

The masks will be given out at six different locations:

  • New Hope High School Parking Lot
    • 10 am – 12 noon
  • Steens Community Center
    • 9 am – 11 am
  • Concord Community Center
    • 9 am – 11 am
  • Jess Lyons Fire Station
    • 8 am -11 am
  • Anderson Grove Community Center
    • 10 am – 12 noon
  • Plum Grove Community Center
    • 10 am – 12 noon
Non-medical and cloth masks will be available.

The Mississippi Department of Health has recommended wearing a mask in public where it would be hard to maintain social distancing.

