Free masks giveaways planned for Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Free masks will be available for Lowndes County residents on Saturday.
The masks will be given out at six different locations:
- New Hope High School Parking Lot
- 10 am – 12 noon
- Steens Community Center
- 9 am – 11 am
- Concord Community Center
- 9 am – 11 am
- Jess Lyons Fire Station
- 8 am -11 am
- Anderson Grove Community Center
- 10 am – 12 noon
- Plum Grove Community Center
- 10 am – 12 noon
Non-medical and cloth masks will be available.
The Mississippi Department of Health has recommended wearing a mask in public where it would be hard to maintain social distancing.