Free masks giveaways planned for Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Free masks will be available for Lowndes County residents on Saturday.

The masks will be given out at six different locations:

New Hope High School Parking Lot 10 am – 12 noon

Steens Community Center 9 am – 11 am

Concord Community Center 9 am – 11 am

Jess Lyons Fire Station 8 am -11 am

Anderson Grove Community Center 10 am – 12 noon

Plum Grove Community Center 10 am – 12 noon



Non-medical and cloth masks will be available.

The Mississippi Department of Health has recommended wearing a mask in public where it would be hard to maintain social distancing.