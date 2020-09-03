Freeman receives new American flag in celebration of his birthday

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Members of the Columbus Air Force Base honor an area World War II veteran.

Representatives with the 43rd Flying Training Squadron replaced a U.S. Flag at the home of Bradford Freeman.

Freeman recently turned 96 years old.

He served in the last campaign of World War II in Europe.

The 43rd FTS flew the last combat mission over Japan to end the war.

“I think it’s very important. America needs real heroes, and Mr. Freeman is not only a veteran, but he was in easy company of the band of brothers, and was in every major engagement in Europe in WWII and is a true American hero. We need to honor those people.”

The new flag was delivered in style today by two WWII era jeeps.