Freeze Warning Tonight, Warm Up Coming Soon!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A freeze warning has been issued tonight for lows dropping into the low 20s! A warm up is coming as we continue throughout the rest of this week.

TONIGHT: The coldest night of the fall season so far will take place tonight as we drop into the low 20s! Make sure to protect any plants you may care about outside that may be exposed to these elements.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will be a little warmer than Monday as highs reach into the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. It will stay breezy with wind gusts upwards of 20 mph during the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: If you are wishing to break out of this quick winter spell I got good news! We will be back in the 70s starting on Wednesday as high pressure stays in the southeast maintaining sunshine and dry conditions.