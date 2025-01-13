Freezing overnight lows continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While afternoon highs will be tolerable, overnight lows continue below freezing. Conditions stay mild and calm for most of the week, with changes coming for the end of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: A nice bump in temperatures this afternoon allowed for highs to reach the middle 50s. Tonight, temps will fall below freezing.

TUESDAY: The morning will begin with temperatures in the lower 20s. Make sure to bundle up! By the afternoon, NE MS will have highs back near 50s. Mostly clear and dry. A few high level clouds may be possible. Overnight, temps maintain below freezing.

REST OF WEEK: Wed/Thurs, the day will start below and eventually push towards highs near 50. Expecting lots of sun for the middle of the week. A few extra clouds will start to fill in Thursday, later in the day. Showers are likely Friday night into Saturday, as a strong front moves through the region. Saturday will be the warmest, in the low 60s. Big changes come in Sunday, with the coldest air of the season knocking on the door by next Monday-Wednesday!