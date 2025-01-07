Freezing temperatures put vulnerable people at risk

Cold weather puts people without shelter at risk of hypothermia, and elevates risks of people susceptible to heart attack and stroke.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone outside too long, but they’re especially risky for people with health conditions or limited access to warm shelter.

Amy Bogue, the Dutch Health Services CEO said the first signs of hypothermia are shivering, followed by slowed breathing and other body processes slowing down.

“That’s the body’s way of telling you, ‘I’m really cold, I’m really cold, I’ve got to work hard and pump more blood,'” Bogue said. “And that’s why your fingers and toes tend to get cold first. Because it’s taking the blood and trying to protect your vital organs. If you start to shiver then take action. You need to either if you’re outside go inside, or you need to layer up, or get in front of a heater or a fire in some sort of way.”

For the homeless, resources to keep warm are limited.

Right now there are no warming centers in the Golden Triangle.

Experts say homeless people should seek shelter from the wind and bundle up if they can.

“You need to wear appropriate jackets, hats, gloves,” Bogue said. “Especially if you do have some preexisting conditions like heart conditions or you’re at risk for stroke. Those very cold conditions can make the body work harder and accidentally cause a heart attack or stroke if you’re at higher risk.”

Signs of a heart attack include chest pain, numbness, and a tingling sensation, often in the left side.

“Most people say they have a crushing feeling on their chest,” Bogue said. “And a lot of people will just say something’s not right. Another thing that people get confused is some heartburn. Because sometimes the beginning stages of a heart attack mimic heartburn. You just start to feel this under your chest, and it’s this burning sensation and you’re not really sure what’s going on. And so you need to go to the ER and get it checked out immediately if you have those signs.”

Symptoms of a stroke can include slurred speech, confusion, and weakness on one side of the body.

“You might notice one side of the body acting differently than the other side,” Bogue said. “If you start to notice any of those time is of essence to get to the hospital as fast as you can.”

The Columbus police department is also stepping into help, giving out free hot chocolate to homeless people through their “Cups of Comfort” program.

