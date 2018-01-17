Above Freezing Thursday, Much Warmer Weekend Coming

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Thursday's Forecast

Thursday’s Forecast

Weekend Outlook

Weekend Outlook

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:   Clear and cold conditions will persist. Lows Between 5° and 10° are likely and that means a few colder spots are possible. Winds are going to go calm so the wind chill won’t be any worse than the actual temperatures. Either way bundle up, protect your pipes, and bring in your pets.

THURSDAY: Another sunny day is on tap and all locations will get back above freezing.  Look for highs in the upper 30s to around 40°.  Variable winds between 2 and 6 mph can be expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  It’ll be clear but not quite as cold. Lows should be in the upper 10s.

FRIDAY: Full sun along with a southwesterly breeze will allow temperatures to approach 50° in the afternoon.

WEEKEND:  Clouds will increase across the region but it now looks like dry conditions will hold. Plan on upper 50s to around 60° on Saturday with more in the way of mid 60s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:  Showers and storms are likely on Monday followed by more sun Tuesday and Wednesday.  Temperatures should continue to be much more seasonable throughout the week.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Water Rescue Prompts Warning From Officials
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Doors Remain Open At Columbus Salvation Army
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CMSD Hires A Superintendent Search Firm
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup