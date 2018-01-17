Above Freezing Thursday, Much Warmer Weekend Coming

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold conditions will persist. Lows Between 5° and 10° are likely and that means a few colder spots are possible. Winds are going to go calm so the wind chill won’t be any worse than the actual temperatures. Either way bundle up, protect your pipes, and bring in your pets.

THURSDAY: Another sunny day is on tap and all locations will get back above freezing. Look for highs in the upper 30s to around 40°. Variable winds between 2 and 6 mph can be expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT: It’ll be clear but not quite as cold. Lows should be in the upper 10s.

FRIDAY: Full sun along with a southwesterly breeze will allow temperatures to approach 50° in the afternoon.

WEEKEND: Clouds will increase across the region but it now looks like dry conditions will hold. Plan on upper 50s to around 60° on Saturday with more in the way of mid 60s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms are likely on Monday followed by more sun Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures should continue to be much more seasonable throughout the week.

