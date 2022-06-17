Friday afternoon storms, lower humidity by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday’s forecast will feature hot and humid conditions, with isolated afternoon storms. A front will move through Saturday and bring in less-humid air by Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low near 73 degrees. A lingering shower is possible. Calm winds.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. A heat advisory is in effect! High near 97 degrees. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible with any storms that form. Chance of rain: 30%.

SATURDAY: A front will move through during the afternoon and start to bring in drier, less humid air. Partly cloudy skies. Breezy at times. High near 92 degrees.

SUNDAY: Less humid! High near 90 degrees. Abundant sunshine. This is the day to get outside!

NEXT WEEK: The heat and humidity cranks back up starting Monday, into Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, possibly even flirting with 100 next week. Expect lots of sunshine. Thursday may be our next chance for a few afternoon showers, but there’s still plenty of time to fine tune that part of the forecast. Stay cool and enjoy the low humidity Sunday!

Have a great night!