CALHOUN COUNTY ( WCBI) – One person is dead following a Friday night wreck in Calhoun County . Sergeant Derrick Beckom with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says 53 year old Odis McGregor of Oxford was driving north on Highway 9 when his car ran off the side of the road. McGregor tried to recover but over corrected and crossed the highway and hit a tree. The Oxford man was pronounced dead at the scene.