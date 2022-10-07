Friday front brings a perfectly cool weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a couple warmer-than-usual days, temperatures back off into the 70s for the weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool with lows dropping into the lower 50s – not AS cool as previous night, but still comfortable!

FRIDAY: A few clouds could dot an otherwise mostly sunny sky as another front passes through. This front will stir up breezy north winds, but highs should still reach the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND: Behind Friday’s front, expect plenty of sun both days with highs in the middle 70s. Saturday night into Sunday morning’s lows will easily drop into the 41-46 degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will rebound back into the middle 80s by Wednesday. An even stronger front could actually bring some showers to the region by Thursday before another surge of cooler air next weekend.