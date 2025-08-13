Friendly City Books to host 2nd annual Possumtown Book Fest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Summer is “festival season”, and this weekend, Columbus has one you can enjoy indoors, in the air conditioning.

Friendly City Books is hosting its second annual Possumtown Book Fest.

More than 50 local, regional, and national authors are scheduled to attend, including Ellen Ann Fentress, Snowden Wright, keynote speaker Wright Thompson, whose book “The Barn” is this year’s Community Read, and award-winning editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey.

There will be panel discussions centered on several topics and literary genres, as well as book signings.

Friendly City Books’ owner, Emily Liner, said there is also a full schedule for the youngest readers in the family.

“For kids, I would say come join us at 10 am, when we open the doors at Friendly City Books to get ready for story time and meet some of our partners: The Lowndes County Imagination Library will be here, and Excel By 5 to talk about some resources for local families. Then we’ll have story time and Clifford. And then we’ll all head down to the Columbus Arts Council together to check out the Book Fair, and there are some arts and crafts that are for kids, and kids at heart,” said Friendly City Books Owner Emily Liner.

The Possumtown Book Fest will be on Saturday, August 16, from 9 am until 5 pm at the Columbus Arts Council. For a full lineup, go to friendlycitybooks.com/fest.

