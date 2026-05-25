Recent rainfall causes major flooding in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The recent rainfall across our viewing area has caused major flooding in Noxubee County.

That’s why Sheriff Tedrick Liddell is encouraging community members to stay off the roads unless necessary.

Many roads and low-lying areas are swamped with water, completely covering the roadway.

According to the National Weather Service, more deaths happen each year due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard.

Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream.

The NWS reports that just 12 inches of rushing rainwater can carry away most cars, and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

Sheriff Liddell says the areas impacted are the ones that typically flood during heavy rainfall.

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