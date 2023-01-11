Friends, family, colleagues honor life of George Bryan

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Business leader George Bryan is laid to rest today.

Bryan was known for his business, charity work, and efforts to help the area grow.

The Clay County native had his hand in many projects that improved West Point.

He also worked with economic developers to entertain and meet with executives that were thinking about bringing their companies to the region.

Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins remembers a time a helicopter landed at Old Waverly for some prospective business owners.

However, Higgins said it was Bryan’s inquisitive mind and work behind the scenes that made the biggest impact.

