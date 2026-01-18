Friendship’s Women Conference teaches how to stay “lit”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Saturday, a group of women and men heard from women who are making an impact in their communities. Speakers at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church’s third annual women’s conference encouraged women to let their light shine and to strut in the calling that the Lord has given them.

“To strut means how you walk.” said Stanley Mccray, Pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. “How you carry yourself and one thing every speaker emphasized you’re not strutting to show off yourself, you’re not strutting in vain glory to say hey everybody look at me. No, strut means to walk in dignity, walk in faith because we walk by faith and not by sight and to strut means to let your light so shine. That’s what the theme is about strutting to save souls.”

Dr. Stanley K. McCrary, pastor of Friendship said it’s something they look forward to and something they want to continue.

“Sometimes we hear men’s conference and we’re thinking it’s just for the men, women aren’t included or in this example women’s conference.” said Mccray. “Yes, we had our deacons here, some had some associate ministers here as well as myself. I took from that the value of the good thing. Proverbs 18:22 whosoever finds a wife, finds a good thing. But the B clause and obtain favor from the Lord. The men here today recognize that their good things are their channel of blessings from the Lord.”

Attendees also heard stories of women in the Bible. And the women who told their stories are using their highs and lows to teach who God is and how they can allow their lights to shine.” said Mccray. “And at the end of the conference McCrary wants women to come away with this –“You have value, you have worth. You have a light, let it shine. Not unto shame, but to give Glory to the Lord.”

