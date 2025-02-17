Frigid air settling in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Colder air has settled into the region thanks to the cold front which passed yesterday, producing some wind damage and even a few low end tornadoes in Lee and Itawamba counties. All eyes are now set on our next chance for some winter precipitation coming Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT: The sky will remain mostly cloudy tonight, but it’ll be frigid! Overnight lows will tumble into the upper 20s, but that coupled with a northwesterly breeze, wind chill values could be in low 20s waking up Monday morning.

PRESIDENTS’ DAY (MONDAY): Temperatures will quickly rebound into the upper 40s and low 50s by tomorrow afternoon. Thankfully, the winds will calm down, so that will help our wind chill values not be too crazy. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with another chilly night in store.

WINTER PRECIP CHANCE: Now that the severe weather threat is over for Northeast Mississippi for the time being, our eyes can fully focus on the chance for some kind of winter precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of right now, the models are generally agreeing, especially with the timing of the event. However, just like with other winter events in the South, the exact precipitation type cannot be nailed down quite yet. Generally speaking, this is looking more like a freezing rain/wintry mix event across the viewing area; however, many things could (and will) change as we get newer model data. Stay tuned with us!