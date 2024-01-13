Frigid Temperatures and Wintry Precip Likely Early Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mostly clear sky conditions continue through the rest of of evening and for the first part of our Sunday morning. It will be much colder tomorrow with clouds moving in by early afternoon and possible wintry precip for some late tomorrow night.

TONIGHT – It will be another calm night with a mostly clear sky to end our Saturday. Temperatures will be dropping fast tonight with lows back in the 20s, so be sure to bundle up if you are heading out tonight.

SUN/MON – Starting off our Sunday with a mostly clear sky before clouds begin to move in by lunchtime. Expect much colder conditions tomorrow with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 30s. A Winter Storm Watch/Warning is issued for most of our viewing area from Sunday at 6:00 p.m. – Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. With sub freezing temperatures, wintry precip will move through the area late Sunday into late Monday. There will be travel impacts, especially the further north you go.

THIS WEEK – Extremely cold temperatures are expected for the rest of this week with Monday and Tuesday being the coldest days.