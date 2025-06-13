From fostering to adopting: young boy finds forever home

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Clarissa Harris is no stranger to the foster care system.

“Growing up, my parents were foster parents. I always knew I wanted to follow in their footsteps,” Harris said.

When she began practicing law, she worked in youth court and dealt with many cases of abused and neglected children.

“When I saw every month the courtroom being packed with children that needed homes, or were abused or neglected, I was like, ‘I need to do something,'” Harris said.

From there, she began fostering children.

One day in February of 2022, a 2-year-old was placed in her home.

“Jenson came, it was night, it was cold. I could tell he had gone through some things. I remember just my heart breaking,” said Harris.

But there was an instant connection.

“He wasn’t nervous. It wasn’t like I was a stranger to him. I knew that I had to do whatever I could to support him, love him, and give him everything he needs and deserves because he deserves it,” said Harris.

A little more than three years later, Jenson officially became hers.

“It was a no-brainer for me to just take that step and say, ‘yes, this can be your forever home,” Harris said. “He didn’t really know what was going on on adoption day. He just knew it was a big celebration for himself and his brothers because they were also adopted that day. He basically was asking questions like, ‘I’m already yours, you’re already my mom forever, and you’re my only mom, so why do you have to adopt me again?’ So, he didn’t really get it, and it’s funny. I love his innocence.”

And she said through the whole process, she’s learned that being a mother is not easy.

“When you’re taking in children, you really have to open up your heart. I will be honest, with my first placement, I became attached. That attachment, and then they have to go back, that’s like heartbreaking. You have to as a foster mom kind of prepare yourself emotionally because it’s an emotional rollercoaster,” Harris said.

Harris said the journey was challenging, especially when it comes to the unknown, but overall, it’s rewarding.

“I won’t say that the process was perfect because he came with trauma. So, we had to navigate through that and address those issues with therapy, and doctors, and things of that nature. It wasn’t easy at all,” Harris said.

She said being able to foster and adopt Jenson means everything to her.

She encourages anyone who is able to foster to do it.

“I know without a doubt that I am making a difference, and I’ve made a difference in his life,” Harris said. “Of course, he’s making a difference in mine. I enjoy having that privilege, and I’m definitely gonna do it again. There are so many children that need a home. If you’re thinking about fostering or adopting, I say do it.”

Anyone interested in learning more about fostering or adopting can call the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services hotline at 1-800-821-9157

