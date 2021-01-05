Frontline health workers are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccines

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The state health department is starting to give vaccines to frontline healthcare workers.

COVID-19 tests are being administered outside the facility and the vaccines are being given inside.

- Advertisement -

In our area, the shots are being given in Lowndes County again on Wednesday.

They will be available in Oktibbeha County Tuesday and Thursday.

Appointments must be made and there are limited spots.

Workers in the state’s Phase “one B” category, which includes first responders, educators, child-care workers, and corrections, should be able to schedule appointments this week.