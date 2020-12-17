Frontline workers at Tupelo NMMC received COVID-19 vaccine

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The first doses of the Covid 19 vaccine were given to frontline workers at Tupelo’s North Mississippi Medical Center.

Earlier this week, NMMC received almost 2 thousand doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer. The vaccines will be given to the most essential healthcare workers over the next few days.

Mississippi has received 25 thousand doses of the vaccine, and all of those were sent to hospitals across the state.

NMMC officials say they are confident they will have the doses needed for the second round of shots for those who take the Pfizer vaccine. The second shot should be given about three weeks after the first shot.

Federal authorities are expected to approve the emergency use of the Moderna vaccine soon.