Frost and freeze possible this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Seasonal weather Friday gives way to much colder air for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Pockets of dense fog this morning will dissipate shortly after sunrise and give way to plenty of sunshine. Clouds could move in late today with one final disturbance, but no rain is expected. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The sky will clear as much colder air filters into the region. Expect lows to drop into the 30s, but winds should stay up enough to prevent a widespread frost or freeze.

SATURDAY: Despite full sun, highs will struggle into the 50s with a chilly northwest breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: With a clear sky and calm winds, temperatures will bottom out near freezing for much of the region.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with milder conditions as highs return to the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A slow warming trend is expected with highs back in the 70s on Wednesday. The next front will bring another chance for showers on Thursday.