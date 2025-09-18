FTC sues Ticketmaster, saying it forces fans to pay more for concerts and events

WCBI News,

United States (AP) – According to Associated Press, the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan group of state attorneys general sued Ticketmaster and its parent company Thursday, saying they are forcing consumers to pay more to see live events through a variety of illegal tactics.

The FTC said Live Nation and its subsidiary, Ticketmaster, have deceived artists and consumers by advertising lower ticket prices than what consumers must pay and falsely claiming to impose strict limits on the number of tickets consumers can buy for an event.

In reality, the FTC said, Ticketmaster coordinates with ticket brokers who bypass those ticket limits. The FTC said brokers use fake accounts to buy up millions of dollars worth of tickets and then sell them at a substantial markup on Ticketmaster’s platform. Ticketmaster benefits from the additional fees it collects from those sales, the FTC said.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.

Categories: Featured, Local News, National, State News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related