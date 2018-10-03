Fulton Chamber of Commerce Shutting Down

Fulton, Miss. (WCBI) – The Fulton Chamber of Commerce is shutting down after aldermen stopped funding the salary for the organization’s executive director.

The new budget for the city of Fulton omitted the 36 thousand dollar contribution that paid for the salary of Chamber Executive Director Mary Sue Boggs. City leaders were dissatisfied with how profits from the “Bluegrass, Blues and Barbecue Festival” were used.

- Advertisement -

Fulton Mayor Barry Childers said it was a matter of economics.

“We used our hotel money on the chamber of commerce,” said Childers. “Our hotel money and our hotel money went down, hotel taxes went down, considerably so we cut the chamber.”

Fulton Mayor Barry Childers says the city will still hold and promote festivals without spending as much money .

There are plans to hire someone to help promote the city and its events.