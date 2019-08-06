Fulton man arrested by ATF agents

By
Sydney Franklin
-
0

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) –  A Fulton man was accused by a federal agency of weapons violations.

Cody Gray, 37, has been taken into custody for federal firearm violations by the Bureau of Justice – Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

His arrest happened after he was first arrested by Tishomingo County deputies on March 27 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Because of the type of guns found during that arrest, the investigation was given to the ATF.

Gray had his initial appearance in federal court in Oxford Monday.

